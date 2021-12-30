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COVID Vaccines: The Biggest Medical Experiment in History | Beyond the Cover
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315 views • December 30, 2021
We are told that the unvaccinated are getting sick, filling hospitals, and dying. Yet mounting evidence indicates that the reality is very different: It is the vaccinated who are getting sick, filling hospitals, and dying. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Rebecca Terrell, who takes a hard look at the evidence in her cover story “The Biggest Medical Experiment in History” in the January 17, 2022 issue of The New American. Terrell, a licensed nurse in Tennessee, writes for The New American on energy, science, and medicine.
To read Terrell’s cover story “The Biggest Medical Experiment in History,” click here: https://thenewamerican.com/the-biggest-medical-experiment-in-history/
To subscribe to the magazine, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To read Terrell’s cover story “The Biggest Medical Experiment in History,” click here: https://thenewamerican.com/the-biggest-medical-experiment-in-history/
To subscribe to the magazine, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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