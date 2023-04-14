I left my Cardiology practice, and you need to know why!

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

When Dr. Wolfson gobsmacked the media by ridiculing its hysteria over an outbreak of a disease that the 70’s Brady Bunch TV series belittled because of its mild nature, he didn’t hide from the blowback. Instead, he shocked the medical community by advocating for chiropractors as the best version of primary care. And what lessons has Jack learned from the past year’s hysteria and tyranny over Covid?





That patients in his specialty - cardiology - are exploding.





But why is that? Is it just a coincidence, as reported by the media that also told us to run for the hills because of the 2015 Disney measles outbreak? Or are we witnessing an ongoing crime against humanity - as Medicare’s data offers only the latest in a series of evidence of excess morbidity and mortality post-CV-19 vaccination? Indeed, the jab has exploded heart and other diseases, and the Paleo Cardiologist has an integrated protocol your family needs to hear.





Does Dr. Wolfson still feel the best version of primary care continues to be offered not by family physicians, but by chiropractors who can access a broader ‘toolbox’?