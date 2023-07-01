2023-7-1 setting up e-sword pc bible program, choosing the right translations; insight on translations; discernment about common spirit - 206





pilgrim's progress – free download – read me

https://freeditorial.com/en/books/the-pilgrim-s-progress





e-sword bible program – download and install english bibles, dictionaries, and textus receptus greek and hebrew bibles...all for free

https://e-sword.net/







Lev 18:2 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, I am the LORD your God.

Lev 18:3 After the doings of the land of Egypt, wherein ye dwelt, shall ye not do: and after the doings of the land of Canaan, whither I bring you, shall ye not do: neither shall ye walk in their ordinances.

Lev 18:4 Ye shall do my judgments, and keep mine ordinances, to walk therein: I am the LORD your God.

Lev 18:5 Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which if a man do, he shall live in them: I am the LORD.





Num 15:37 And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

Num 15:38 Speak unto the children of Israel, and bid them that they make them fringes in the borders of their garments throughout their generations, and that they put upon the fringe of the borders a ribband of blue:

Num 15:39 And it shall be unto you for a fringe, that ye may look upon it, and remember all the commandments of the LORD, and do them; and that ye seek not after your own heart and your own eyes, after which ye use to go a whoring:

Num 15:40 That ye may remember, and do all my commandments, and be holy unto your God.

Num 15:41 I am the LORD your God, which brought you out of the land of Egypt, to be your God: I am the LORD your God.



Jer 31:31 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah:

Jer 31:32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD:

Jer 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.





