DW reports that Germany is taking over as the main sponsor of the war in Ukraine, replacing the United States.

Another U.S. report confirms the freeze of critical arms shipments to Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, part of the aid package approved under Biden has been halted by the Trump administration. The freeze reportedly affects Patriot missiles, F-16 aircraft munitions, and precision artillery shells.

“It’s unclear exactly how much weaponry is included in the pause or how quickly it will impact the battlefield,” the article says. Some U.S. officials noted on Tuesday that these munitions were not scheduled for delivery to Ukraine for several more months.

The U.S. supports Ukraine through two channels: direct transfers from existing stockpiles (approved under Biden for 2025), and contracts with American defense firms to produce weapons for future delivery — including into next year.

NYT also notes that the Pentagon was already preparing for this pause last week, even before Trump’s comment at the NATO summit where, after meeting with Zelensky, he said he would “consider” selling air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine.

At that same time, Trump added that such weapons are needed by the U.S. itself — and of course, by Israel.

Politico: Pentagon Halts Some Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Over Stockpile Concerns

The Pentagon has paused shipments of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to fears that U.S. weapons stockpiles are critically low, Politico reports.

The move, pushed by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, followed an internal review showing declining reserves of artillery shells, air defense systems, and other key munitions, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

“The fewer weapons sent to Ukraine, the closer the end of the Special Military Operation,” Peskov said, commenting on the U.S. decision to halt arms deliveries.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has stated that it has not received any official notification from the United States regarding the reported suspension of critical ammunition shipments.

Officials in Kiev say they are unaware of which specific supplies have been halted and plan to contact Washington for clarification. Only after receiving details do they intend to inform the public.