BIDEN'S "BILLIONAIRE MINIMUM INCOME TAX" IS A RACKET

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Since when is a “billionaire” someone who has a net worth of $100 million? What happened to the other $900 million? Nevertheless, envy politics is back again under the Biden Administration. Rich politicians, who are supported by rich individuals and rich corporations are going to tax themselves (even more) ... for you! The dreaded Income Tax was 'only for the rich' at first too. Look how that worked out over the last 100 years.