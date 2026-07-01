Date: July 1, 2026. Lesson 128-2026. Title: The Beauty of Words Spoken at the Right Time

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Proverbs 25:11–12, two of the most beautiful verses in the Book of Proverbs, where Solomon reveals both the power of a well-timed word and the value of a teachable heart. A "word fitly spoken" is compared to apples of gold set in silver—a picture of truth delivered with wisdom, grace, and perfect timing. The passage then turns to the one who receives wise correction, showing that an obedient ear is adorned like precious gold. Together, Rick and Doc examine why timing is as important as truth, how wise correction becomes a blessing rather than a burden, and why both the faithful speaker and the humble listener reflect the wisdom of God. Drawing from the King James Version, the Septuagint, the teachings of Christ, and the insights of generations of biblical commentators, this lesson challenges believers to speak words that heal, encourage, and instruct—and to cultivate hearts willing to receive God's truth whenever it comes.

Lesson 128-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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