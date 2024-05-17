The Wrist & Hand Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:15 - I have ulnar Impaction syndrome and CRPS. The only surgical option offered is the Darrach procedure. Everything from a dog bite injury w/a broken ulna that happened 3 years ago. Now have finger contractures & unable to pronate or ability to bend the wrist forward or back fully. Have had 5 nerve blocks & radial nerve decompression. Pain persists & lack of function. Worried surgery will exacerbate CRPS symptoms & lack of function.

00:05:05 - I broke my wrist. What is the best exercise, 6 weeks post-surgery?

00:07:39 - I'm not able to put much pressure on my wrist to do things like push-ups. But I also have an issue with it just giving out randomly with normal tasks where I'm rotating it, like mixing food. My mom and aunts deal with something similar that seems like random weakness and pain with pressure. What could cause that?

00:10:21 - My wrist and hand are stiff, with pins and needles and pain. X-ray and ultrasound came back fine. I think it’s coming from the cervical spine. I wake up in the morning and my wrists and hands are semi numb and hurt so much and then continue to hurt all day.

00:11:53 - What is the best way to place the hands when doing press-ups? This always causes me wrist issues and discomfort.





