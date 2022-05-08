Marjorie Taylor Greene is Packing! Gun Contest Giveaway...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Barrett M82A1
https://action.greene2020.com/50-cal-gg/
This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country.
And it’s the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes.
Valued at $10,000
Someone has to win it ... might as well be you!
-Marjorie Taylor Greene Congresswoman (GA-R)