Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Entire Russian Pacific Fleet is combat ready and on high alert
290 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Entire Russian Pacific Fleet is combat ready and on high alert for a quick drill in a massive show of force amid tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine. More than 25,000 troops, 167 warships and support ships, 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters are ready to fight. The combat readiness of Pacific Fleet is complete, said Russian Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
russianpacific fleetcombat ready

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket