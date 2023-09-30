Create New Account
GLOBALISM = THE GREAT RESET = THE GREAT CULLING (Of the human species) - The SECRET COVENANT by JOHN D. ROCKEFELLER
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
150 Subscribers
127 views
Published 12 hours ago

The Secret Covenant Is Not a Secret AnymoreThe Truth Has Been Exposed

Everything stated in this document (Find Link Hereunder) years ago has come true and is coming true at this very moment. The veil has fallen and it is easy to see who they are. Now is the time to stand together and take action by hunting them down and restoring humanity to its rightful place.

Remember As Their Own Words Say “Together They Can Vanquish Us.”

THE SECRET COVENANT  https://ia804602.us.archive.org/4/items/tsc_7/TSC.pdf 

Keywords
nwoglobalismrockefellerdepopulationcullingthe great resetthe secret covenantthe great cull

