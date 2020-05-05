© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Should people be concerned about drones used to combat coronavirus?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • May 05, 2020
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell talks to FOX Business’ Liz Claman about his company’s pandemic drone and how it can be used during the coronavirus pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.