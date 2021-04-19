Radical Truth #26 - BLM, Islamists, and Red-Green Revolutions

In communist countries, Muslims are persecuted. In Islamic countries, non-Muslims don’t hold power. So if the end-goal of both ideologies are incompatible, why are they WORKING TOGETHER here in America? Learn this VITAL information and then SHARE it!

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E

Here are the presentations and previous episodes mentioned in this one:

Ep. 11 - "A Muslim Ban? Should There Be One?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/UIbmRnQZJlX4/

Ep. 17 - "Did Black Lives Matter to Jesus & Muhammad?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugJsHzShCj4l/

Ep. 24 - "Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 1" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gj63Y00YeDMn/

Ep. 25 - "Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 2" https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdy5aiinrfRj/

"Lights Out: When Islam Rules America" https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/

"The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda" https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC/

"What is Islam, Who is Allah, and What is the Christian Response?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/cc7cO7XDgx6F/

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