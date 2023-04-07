Create New Account
DeMining Engineers from the Russian Ministry of Defense - Have to constantly Seek out and Dispose of Battlefield Remains Littered with Unexploded Ordinance
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

We sometimes hear about explosions in Mariupol and assurances that it is just demining. Here is proof. The battlefield remains littered with unexploded ordinance that demining engineers from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Rosgvardiya and the Ministry of Emergency Situations have to constantly seek out and dispose of.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

