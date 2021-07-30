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No Country for White Children
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205 views • July 30, 2021
This video was made in April 2014 and an incredible amount of black violence against White children has happened since then.
As White children are bullied, beaten, and murdered at the hands of non-Whites, we are continuously told that “diversity” is our greatest strength. These local news stories are some of the things you missed while the national news media covers stories about Trayvon, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, and other poor black “youths.”
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/
As White children are bullied, beaten, and murdered at the hands of non-Whites, we are continuously told that “diversity” is our greatest strength. These local news stories are some of the things you missed while the national news media covers stories about Trayvon, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, and other poor black “youths.”
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/
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