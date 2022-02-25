© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor's license suspended, psychiatric evaluation ordered
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 25, 2022
Alison Morrow, February 12, 2022
Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine doctor in Maine whose license was recently suspended for spreading "misinformation" and treating patients with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. In one case, she also prescribed ivermectin for a Covid patient but said it was for Lyme disease because she was having difficulty getting the Rx filled. State health officials said she lied and in addition to having her license suspended, she must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine doctor in Maine whose license was recently suspended for spreading "misinformation" and treating patients with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. In one case, she also prescribed ivermectin for a Covid patient but said it was for Lyme disease because she was having difficulty getting the Rx filled. State health officials said she lied and in addition to having her license suspended, she must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.