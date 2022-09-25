It’s Here

I’m taken

With no words spoken

I’m shaking

While the earth stands still

Its not beginning anymore

Its here

and I

have no fear

We should have done more care

We should have been more fair

Instead of being lost

We should have been there

Only our self

Didn’t notice anyone there

But yet

We stumbled upon it

Everywhere

Speak for yourself

This is how they betray

Living for yourself

and nobody else

Mother God stands with The Father

Holding hands together

They will crack this open

We all flow together

With each other

Never again

Will there be another

By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 9/25/22