It’s Here
I’m taken
With no words spoken
I’m shaking
While the earth stands still
Its not beginning anymore
Its here
and I
have no fear
We should have done more care
We should have been more fair
Instead of being lost
We should have been there
Only our self
Didn’t notice anyone there
But yet
We stumbled upon it
Everywhere
Speak for yourself
This is how they betray
Living for yourself
and nobody else
Mother God stands with The Father
Holding hands together
They will crack this open
We all flow together
With each other
Never again
Will there be another
By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 9/25/22
