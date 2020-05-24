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Robotics: Hand Upgrades & Modifications
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7 views • May 24, 2020
What is this video series about? I'm building a robot arm from scratch! Follow me on my journey as I make a breakthrough, hit a wall, and even check out what parts I'm using!
I did some redesigning of the fused carpals section, added hooks and orthodontic rubber bands as ligaments, added some grippers on the finger tips, and started modifying the tendons to add quick disconnects make modifications and repairs a lot easier.
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
Some sample parts from Designatronics are in the latest robot build - check out their site at http://sdp-si.com
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I did some redesigning of the fused carpals section, added hooks and orthodontic rubber bands as ligaments, added some grippers on the finger tips, and started modifying the tendons to add quick disconnects make modifications and repairs a lot easier.
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
Some sample parts from Designatronics are in the latest robot build - check out their site at http://sdp-si.com
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236 and become a patron today!
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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