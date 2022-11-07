Create New Account
Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary
FlatEarthVideo
Published 18 days ago |

Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary.  

As part of a legal defence speech, the revered Roman statesman Marcus Cicero said these words:


“The illustrious Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people considered the wisest and most conscientious of judges, was in the habit of asking repeatedly in trials, cui bono fuisset? ‘Who has profited by it’. Such is the way of the world: no man attempts to commit a crime without the hope of profit.”


The purpose of this documentary is not to provide scientific, practical, or Biblical evidence against heliocentric doctrine. But rather, to trace the presently raging cosmology dispute back to its ancient heritage.


We will review the hot political and religious climate in which heliocentrism

was reborn.


We will question whether it was more than a love for science which motivated the medieval hierarchy to get behind Copernicus’ new theory.


We will investigate lesser known facts about the celebrated champions of sun-centred cosmology; their powerful associations, and their hidden obsessions.


Gathering the common threads which tie the various players together, we will follow the steady evolution of this paradigm, marking the dramatic effects it has had upon the character of society. And we will ask the question: Cui Bono? Who benefits?



Read 'The Cosmology Conflict' by Chris Sparks:

https://www.earthenvessels.org.au/bib...


For more information visit:

www.earthenvessels.org.au


Chapters:

00:00 Introduction

03:07 The Protestant Reformation

16:11 Gnosticism

26:04 Copernicus

31:32 The Jesuits

42:20 Galileo

48:29 Newton & Hermes Trismegistus

57:39 Kepler & Hermes Trismegistus

01:03:56 The World That Forgot God

01:07:53 Darwin, The Big Bang & NASA

01:26:44 Conclusion


Keywords
evolutionflat earthsorceryheliocentric

