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Heliosorcery (2022) | Exposing the Occult Origins of Heliocentrism | Full Documentary.
As part of a legal defence speech, the revered Roman statesman Marcus Cicero said these words:
“The illustrious Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people considered the wisest and most conscientious of judges, was in the habit of asking repeatedly in trials, cui bono fuisset? ‘Who has profited by it’. Such is the way of the world: no man attempts to commit a crime without the hope of profit.”
The purpose of this documentary is not to provide scientific, practical, or Biblical evidence against heliocentric doctrine. But rather, to trace the presently raging cosmology dispute back to its ancient heritage.
We will review the hot political and religious climate in which heliocentrism
was reborn.
We will question whether it was more than a love for science which motivated the medieval hierarchy to get behind Copernicus’ new theory.
We will investigate lesser known facts about the celebrated champions of sun-centred cosmology; their powerful associations, and their hidden obsessions.
Gathering the common threads which tie the various players together, we will follow the steady evolution of this paradigm, marking the dramatic effects it has had upon the character of society. And we will ask the question: Cui Bono? Who benefits?
Read 'The Cosmology Conflict' by Chris Sparks:
https://www.earthenvessels.org.au/bib...
For more information visit:
www.earthenvessels.org.au
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
03:07 The Protestant Reformation
16:11 Gnosticism
26:04 Copernicus
31:32 The Jesuits
42:20 Galileo
48:29 Newton & Hermes Trismegistus
57:39 Kepler & Hermes Trismegistus
01:03:56 The World That Forgot God
01:07:53 Darwin, The Big Bang & NASA
01:26:44 Conclusion