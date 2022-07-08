RE-UPLOADED Boris Johnson Told To His Face You aren't capable of Changing.

https://rumble.com/v1bijal-re-uploaded-boris-johnson-told-to-his-face-you-arent-capable-of-changing..html







The Earlier Upload I made there were problems with the video content from youtube.Anyhow, sorry about the wait hope you found the video from the original source.Using the audio confirms PM Johnson was told to his face amongst other straight talking from"We need a psychological transformation if you are to stay in office".





Chris Bryant grills Boris Johnson at liaison committee on pincher.





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Boris Johnson, Told, He Cannot Change