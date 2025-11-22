The Cult of Consumerism, Materialism & Media | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Eight

In Part Eight of the CULTWORLD series, The Cult of Consumerism, Materialism & Media uncovers how modern society is shaped by pervasive consumer culture and media influence that often operate like cult systems. This episode examines how advertising, social trends, and mass media create deep-rooted desires and control behavior on a massive scale. Through expert insights and cultural critique, The Cult of Consumerism, Materialism & Media reveals how material values shape identity, perceptions, and social priorities—often without conscious awareness. Whether you’re a consumer, media follower, or critical thinker, this documentary challenges you to rethink your relationship with the forces driving modern consumption. Join the conversation: How has consumer culture influenced your life? Share your reflections below. This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfConsumerism #CULTWORLD #Materialism #MediaInfluence #SocialControl