You Might Be Surprised At This / Time Is Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
skip forward, this video starts around 4 min 20s in. Trying a new app again.
Do not sit back with the carnal minded believing persecution for faith in Jesus IS COMING. All in Christ are persecuted; we suffer tribulation.
It started with Cain and Abel. World persecution for faith in Jesus in our time started with Corona and will only increase bringing increasing blasphemy against God's Spirit.