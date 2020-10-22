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The Enemy Within
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170 views • October 22, 2020
The phenomenos discuss: mass hysteria caused by fear, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation; and, the roles and responsibilities of each individual, the Mainstream Media, and the political establishment for it's propagation; and, the tools necessary to decipher, deconstruct and synthesize actionable information by exploring the worlds of philosophy, science, psychology, spirituality and esoteric doctrines.
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--------------------------------------------------
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
YouTube: http://pax.io/youtube
Daily Motion: http://pax.io/daily
BitChute: http://pax.io/bitchute
Rumble: http://pax.io/rumble
Twitch: http://pax.io/twitch
DLive: http://pax.io/dlive
Discord: http://pax.io/discord
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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