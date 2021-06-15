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Whack ‘Em All: How To Get Away With Murder
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55 views • June 15, 2021
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G7 Elbow Touching:
https://twitter.com/_ROB_29/status/1403394195402858497
Satan Klaus laughing: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403517739206074373
“No better way to reaffirm our commitment to avoiding unnecessary carbon emissions than with a little amusement prepared for our dear leaders”: ttps://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403848274860249088
Biden Gaffe Video Clips:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-gaffes-g7-summit-video
Boris’s beach blonde’s X-rated play: Glamorous PR guru Carrie Symonds, 30, starred in ‘satanic sex cult’ based on writings of unabashed occultist: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6157149/Shocking-pictures-reveal-glamorous-PR-guru-Carrie-Symonds-30-starred-satanic-sex-cult.html
Kamala “I haven’t been to Europe either”:
https://twitter.com/dezzymay22/status/1402279347818532881:
Fauci “Science being Attacked”:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1402682657834741766:
Two passengers test positive for COVID on Celebrity Millennium fully vaccinated cruise:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2021/06/10/passengers-positive-covid-after-sailing-100-vaccinated-cruise/7645511002/
Nurse on Swabs with Ethylene Oxide:
https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1402347856749469697
Did The Mask Just Slip? Canada's Pathocracy on Display:
https://rumble.com/vi95n7-did-the-mask-just-slip-canadas-pathocracy-on-display.html
IMF Not Happy About El Salvador Bitcoin Move: https://cryptonews.com/news/imf-not-happy-about-el-salvador-bitcoin-move-10651.htm
The Colombian President’s Advisor to Peter Schiff: Stop Talking and Short Bitcoin: https://cryptopotato.com/the-colombian-presidents-advisor-to-peter-schiff-stop-talking-and-short-bitcoin/
Monero Man Talk about XMR and Pirate Chain:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1402678880285122561
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
G7 Elbow Touching:
https://twitter.com/_ROB_29/status/1403394195402858497
Satan Klaus laughing: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403517739206074373
“No better way to reaffirm our commitment to avoiding unnecessary carbon emissions than with a little amusement prepared for our dear leaders”: ttps://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403848274860249088
Biden Gaffe Video Clips:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-gaffes-g7-summit-video
Boris’s beach blonde’s X-rated play: Glamorous PR guru Carrie Symonds, 30, starred in ‘satanic sex cult’ based on writings of unabashed occultist: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6157149/Shocking-pictures-reveal-glamorous-PR-guru-Carrie-Symonds-30-starred-satanic-sex-cult.html
Kamala “I haven’t been to Europe either”:
https://twitter.com/dezzymay22/status/1402279347818532881:
Fauci “Science being Attacked”:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1402682657834741766:
Two passengers test positive for COVID on Celebrity Millennium fully vaccinated cruise:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2021/06/10/passengers-positive-covid-after-sailing-100-vaccinated-cruise/7645511002/
Nurse on Swabs with Ethylene Oxide:
https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1402347856749469697
Did The Mask Just Slip? Canada's Pathocracy on Display:
https://rumble.com/vi95n7-did-the-mask-just-slip-canadas-pathocracy-on-display.html
IMF Not Happy About El Salvador Bitcoin Move: https://cryptonews.com/news/imf-not-happy-about-el-salvador-bitcoin-move-10651.htm
The Colombian President’s Advisor to Peter Schiff: Stop Talking and Short Bitcoin: https://cryptopotato.com/the-colombian-presidents-advisor-to-peter-schiff-stop-talking-and-short-bitcoin/
Monero Man Talk about XMR and Pirate Chain:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1402678880285122561
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