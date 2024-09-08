© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bishop Strickland: St. Pius X was a holy, wise pope who upheld the deposit of faith
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the need to turn away from serious sin to repel demons, reflects on the sanctity and wisdom of Pope St. Pius X, and more.