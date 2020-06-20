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Dr Judy Mikovits explains why 50 million Americans may die this fall (17% of the entire population)
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120 views • June 20, 2020
Dr Judy Mikovits describes the use of untested vaccines and combination of vaccines that will devastate the population, particularly seniors who are already on prescription drugs.
For more important factual information, see: http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/06/the-two-minutes-that-can-save-millions.html
For more important factual information, see: http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/06/the-two-minutes-that-can-save-millions.html
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