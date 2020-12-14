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How do you convince more people to take psychotropic drugs all the while remaining a hidden influence?
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6 views • December 14, 2020
Many of the marketing campaigns come from industry‑funded front groups operated by psychiatrists but posing as compassionate patient support groups.
Of all these programs, one of the most successful is the benevolent‑sounding mental health screening campaign; it uses broad‑based psychiatric screening questionnaires to diagnose common life situations such as sadness, nervousness and occasional loneliness.
Under the guise of “suicide prevention,” programs such as TeenScreen target teenagers. But statistics show that there is no teenage suicide epidemic. Instead, in the last decade, teenage suicide has actually gone down by 25%.
More to the point, participants are more likely to consider suicide a solution to a problem after the screening program than before the program.
So far, screening campaigns have been limited to those willing to participate.
But what if the screenings are no longer voluntary?
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International. https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
Of all these programs, one of the most successful is the benevolent‑sounding mental health screening campaign; it uses broad‑based psychiatric screening questionnaires to diagnose common life situations such as sadness, nervousness and occasional loneliness.
Under the guise of “suicide prevention,” programs such as TeenScreen target teenagers. But statistics show that there is no teenage suicide epidemic. Instead, in the last decade, teenage suicide has actually gone down by 25%.
More to the point, participants are more likely to consider suicide a solution to a problem after the screening program than before the program.
So far, screening campaigns have been limited to those willing to participate.
But what if the screenings are no longer voluntary?
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International. https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
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