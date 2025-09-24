This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





Dum, dum, dum, honey, what have you done? Dum, dum, dum, it's the sound of my gun Dum, dum, dum, honey, what have you done? Dum, dum, dum, it's the sound Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her whole world's come undone From lookin' straight at the sun What did her daddy do? What did he put you through? They said when Janie was arrested They found him underneath a train But man, he had it comin', now that Janie's got a gun She ain't never gonna be the same Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run Tell me now it's untrue, what did her daddy do? He jacked a little bitty baby, the man has got to be insane They say the spell that he was under the lightning and The thunder knew that someone had to stop the rain Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away, run, run away Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run What did her daddy do? It's Janie's last I.O.U She had to take him down easy and put a bullet in his brain She said, "'Cause nobody believes me, the man was such a sleaze" He ain't never gonna be the same Run away, run away from the pain yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away, run, run away Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Everybody is on the run Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run Because Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Janie's got a