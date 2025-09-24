© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dum, dum, dum, honey, what have you done? Dum, dum, dum, it's the sound of my gun Dum, dum, dum, honey, what have you done? Dum, dum, dum, it's the sound Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her whole world's come undone From lookin' straight at the sun What did her daddy do? What did he put you through? They said when Janie was arrested They found him underneath a train But man, he had it comin', now that Janie's got a gun She ain't never gonna be the same Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run Tell me now it's untrue, what did her daddy do? He jacked a little bitty baby, the man has got to be insane They say the spell that he was under the lightning and The thunder knew that someone had to stop the rain Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away, run, run away Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run What did her daddy do? It's Janie's last I.O.U She had to take him down easy and put a bullet in his brain She said, "'Cause nobody believes me, the man was such a sleaze" He ain't never gonna be the same Run away, run away from the pain yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away from the pain, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Run away, run away, run, run away Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Everybody is on the run Janie's got a gun Her dog day's just begun Now everybody is on the run Because Janie's got a gun Janie's got a gun Janie's got a