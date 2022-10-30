Until He Be Taken Out Of The Way (Part 1)

2 Thessalonians 2:7 KJV

“For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.”





Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:





10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?





11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.





I tried for several hours to join this video but nothing is working so I am sharing it in part 1 and 2.