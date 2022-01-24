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Bo Polny | Why the Inflation Rate Appears to Be Getting Close to Joe Biden’s Approval Rating
Thrivetime Show
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Why fiat currency allows corrupt governments to bribe and control politicians and people of influence.

Download Today’s Show Notes At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020

Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Learn About Bo Polny Today At: www.Gold2020Forecast.com

Learn About the History of Inflation Today At: https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/

The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
NOTES - CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.

The Timeline the United States Currency:
1913 - Federal Reserve Act - The 1913 Federal Reserve Act is legislation in the United States that created the Federal Reserve System. 1 Congress passed the Federal Reserve Act to establish economic stability in the U.S. by introducing a central bank to oversee monetary policy. - https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/1913-federal-reserve-act.asp#:~:text=The%201913%20Federal%20Reserve%20Act%20is%20legislation%20in%20the%20United,bank%20to%20oversee%20monetary%20policy.
Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
See the Amount of U.S. Currency In Circulation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
See the U.S. Debt Clock Today At: https://www.usdebtclock.org/

Revelation 6:1-2 - “6 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. 2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.”
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