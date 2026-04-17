Epstein victim wonders where all the NYC mansion’s CCTV footage went - as she looked through the files

Epstein victim wonders where all the NYC mansion’s CCTV footage went

💬 “When we were originally looking through the [Epstein] files, I expected to see a lot of footage of girls at least in and out – nobody has that footage,” Dani Bensky comments on the clarity, or lack thereof, that the DOJ provides. “So where is that footage?”

Is this the FBI’s “great job” that Trump can’t stop crowing about?