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[Jan 9, 2020] Declaring the End from the Beginning - Part 9 of 20: Too Big a Conspiracy? (27.3K views on YouTube!)
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56 views • November 10, 2020
How should we view the book of Genesis? It is the foundation of the Holy Bible. Is it literal or figurative poetry? This is Part 9 of a 20 Part presentation I gave at the Declaring the End from the Beginning Isaiah 46:10 Conference in February of 2019. In this one I address the issues of motivation and why this is NOT "too big a conspiracy" when you really think about it. Additionally, I reveal just how intellectually bankrupt mainstream "science" truly is and ask the question: "Why are we still believing these people??"
For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=77372896-7e9b-409f-b08b-8e064a7b228e&;index=1
See also Jeran's videos:
Is Theoretical Physics Actually Pseudoscience? - https://www.brighteon.com/649a1729-c590-4f50-bd58-556d2d6c6f7a
His 2019 FEIC presentation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFEchDBXGEA
It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/support-rob-skiba
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=77372896-7e9b-409f-b08b-8e064a7b228e&;index=1
See also Jeran's videos:
Is Theoretical Physics Actually Pseudoscience? - https://www.brighteon.com/649a1729-c590-4f50-bd58-556d2d6c6f7a
His 2019 FEIC presentation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFEchDBXGEA
It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/support-rob-skiba
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
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