Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When Students Engage, Connect, & Feel Heard How to Flourish in Educational Leadership
16 views
channel image
The Good Question Podcast
Published 16 hours ago |

How do we capture and elevate what's working well in education and revise or eliminate what isn't?

This is the question at the core of Jon Eckert's work as a vital member of the Department of Educational Leadership and the Center for School Leadership at Baylor University.

Tune in, find more information at Baylor Center for School Leadership | Baylor University, and pre-order Eckert's book, Just Teaching: Feedback, Engagement, and Well-Being for Each Student.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

Keywords
studentsuniversityeducational leadership

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket