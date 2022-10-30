It Pays To Follow Jesus. Was Jesus a Millionaire/Billionaire?

Be not deceived, store your treasures where you do not die and leave them for others.
The devil hates Jesus who now lives in us, so how are you soo popular?
The devil only allows a form of godliness to be popular that is also why the church is not persecuted worldwide because another gospel is the stage for the one world religion/mystery Babylon.
Be aware that the wealth transfer will be from the Antichrist. The love of money is the root of all evil. Ensure we are following Christ and not the antichrist spirit now taking hold within the church.
