Mammoth vs. Golden Knights | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | April 29, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights on April 29, 2026, where Pavel Dorofeyev earned his first postseason hat trick for the Golden Knight, tying the game multiple times to force overtime in Game 5.
00:00 1st Period
02:20 2nd Period
05:34 3rd Period
08:43 Overtime 1
09:33 Overtime 2