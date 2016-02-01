© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Feb 1, 2016] The Genesis Revelation: Part 3 - The SEED War Begins (183.3K views on YouTube!)
Follow
8
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
36 views • June 20, 2020
This is the third presentation I gave at The Genesis Revelation conference I did in Pocola, Oklahoma on Jan. 16 &17, 2016. This one picks up where Part 2 left off, with the Serpent tempting Eve and then the Genesis Six Experiment, which led to the creation of hybrids. I cover the rise of the first generation Nephilim as well as their fall and return, both before and after the Flood.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.