Life Is Short, Death Is Sure, Sin The Curse, Christ The Cure-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 4 2023

From the moment you were born, an unseen hourglass was set in motion, when the last drop of sand passes through to the bottom, your time on this earth is done. That date is known to no one but God, and because of that ticking clock, your King James Bible does its best to ignite in the born again believer a sense of urgency. Time is the one thing of which more cannot be made, it has to be redeemed.



"See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil." Ephesians 5:15,16 (KJB)



Within our NTEB family just this week, we welcomed 3 newborn babies into this world that we have been praying for for many months. At the same time that was happening, a cherished father died as did a beloved husband that we also had been praying for for quite some time. All through the Bible, we are told about the preciousness of our allotted time here on this earth and in this life. On this Sunday Service, I would like to show you time from God's perspective, beyond it though He may be. Those grains of sand are piling up quickly, Christian, time is precious, redeem it while you can.

