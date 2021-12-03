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CANADA ~ THE MOST IMPORTANT INFO FOR THIS PLANDEMIC
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240 views • December 03, 2021
𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗸𝘆:
Public health whistleblowers gives me access to the form that blocks all your health records inc vax status from government. They will kill to keep this secret. Link to form ( 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 ) . - .
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬: . - .
https://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/public/programs/claims_history/eda_fm.aspx . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Truth or Consequences . - .
Public health whistleblowers gives me access to the form that blocks all your health records inc vax status from government. They will kill to keep this secret. Link to form ( 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 ) . - .
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬: . - .
https://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/public/programs/claims_history/eda_fm.aspx . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Truth or Consequences . - .
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