How Light Activates Powerful Natural Therapies, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Light does more than illuminate—it may influence how key natural compounds function within the body. Discover how the discussion connects red light therapy with molecules like methylene blue and other photoactive compounds to support cellular health and biological function.
#RedLightTherapy #Photobiomodulation #CellHealth #NaturalHealing #Wellness
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