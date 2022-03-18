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Bird Flu Cull In 2 States Of 3.75 Million Chickens*Drones Can Analyze Body Physiology At A Distance*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/almost-1-million-egg-laying-chickens-iowa-2-75-million-chickens-wisconsin-culled-deadly-bird-flu-spreads-across-us/
https://phys.org/news/2022-03-midwestern-lost-trillion-metric-tons.html
https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2022/03/iarpa-project-aims-identify-people-drones-more-just-their-face/363259/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1504875644022308877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1504875644022308877%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5085093%2Fpg1
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-removes-24-percent-child-covid-19-deaths-thousands-others
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/worlds-happiest-countries-2022-wellness/index.html
https://evolutionnews.org/2022/03/paper-provides-more-evidence-that-mutations-arent-random/
Keywords
russiavaccinechinawarww3invasionplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovid
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