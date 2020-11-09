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UK Column News - 9th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/UMn56nPDCEY

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:37 - Cyber War On Anti Vaxxers Apparently

Sources:
********

Times Article: - https://archive.is/dMJr9

Government Article: - https://archive.is/XOjKi

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored

10:12 - Schools Changing The Meaning of Parental Consent

Sources:
********

Broadgreen School Letter: - https://archive.is/eapnW

Beaodgreen School British Values Training: -
https://www.broadgreeninternationalschool.com/our-school/british-values

Broadgreen School Update 08/11/20: - https://archive.is/yRok5

18:35 - Cognitively Dissonent Journalists

Sources:
********

Richard Littlejohn Article: - https://archive.is/BNmDl

26:15 - Shelly Tasker Video

Sources
*******
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vE75...

Article with Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust Statement: - https://archive.is/UD0sF

35:24 - Coronavirus Requires The Demolition of Buildings - A Clear and Present Totalitarian Threat

Sources
*******

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/z5Zag

Watford Observer: -
https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/18631102.hertfordshire-county-council-power-demolish-covid-contaminated-buildings/

40:31 - The Suicide Statistics Problem

Sources:
********

Courier Article: -
https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/local/angus-mearns/1713604/heartbreaking-escalation-in-angus-people-contemplating-suicide-during-pandemic/

44:22 - Central Bank's Digital Currency

Sources:
********

DoubleLine Article 001: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/Bilateral-Digital-Currency-Payments-October-2020.pdf

DoubleLine Article 002: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/The-Pandoras-Box-of-CB-Digital-Currencies-October-2020.pdf

Ledger Insights Article: -
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/digital-dollar-congress-covid-19-stimulus-bill/

Northern Exposure Channel Videos: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjw3qHswyJeNgm8LKMG_7w

Northern Exposure On UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/


56:14 - Full Body Scanners Required To Go Shopping Due To Reasons.

Sources:
********

Intu Announcement: - https://intu.co.uk/braehead/news/not-another-beeping-scanner

Gazette Article: -
https://www.the-gazette.co.uk/news/18851605.braehead-shopping-centre-introduces-full-body-security-scanners/

57:36 - General Sir Nick Carter Interview

Sources:
********

Sky Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACDlPOssea0

59:32 - Politicians Congratulate The Winner Of The U.S. Election Despite The Fact That their Isn't One

Sources:
********

Washington Post Article: -
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-washington-post-sunday/20201108/282548725793164

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VELG0
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskselection fraudhungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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