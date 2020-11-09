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UK Column News - 9th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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116 views • November 10, 2020
UK Column News - 9th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/UMn56nPDCEY
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:37 - Cyber War On Anti Vaxxers Apparently
Sources:
********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/dMJr9
Government Article: - https://archive.is/XOjKi
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
10:12 - Schools Changing The Meaning of Parental Consent
Sources:
********
Broadgreen School Letter: - https://archive.is/eapnW
Beaodgreen School British Values Training: -
https://www.broadgreeninternationalschool.com/our-school/british-values
Broadgreen School Update 08/11/20: - https://archive.is/yRok5
18:35 - Cognitively Dissonent Journalists
Sources:
********
Richard Littlejohn Article: - https://archive.is/BNmDl
26:15 - Shelly Tasker Video
Sources
*******
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vE75...
Article with Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust Statement: - https://archive.is/UD0sF
35:24 - Coronavirus Requires The Demolition of Buildings - A Clear and Present Totalitarian Threat
Sources
*******
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/z5Zag
Watford Observer: -
https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/18631102.hertfordshire-county-council-power-demolish-covid-contaminated-buildings/
40:31 - The Suicide Statistics Problem
Sources:
********
Courier Article: -
https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/local/angus-mearns/1713604/heartbreaking-escalation-in-angus-people-contemplating-suicide-during-pandemic/
44:22 - Central Bank's Digital Currency
Sources:
********
DoubleLine Article 001: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/Bilateral-Digital-Currency-Payments-October-2020.pdf
DoubleLine Article 002: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/The-Pandoras-Box-of-CB-Digital-Currencies-October-2020.pdf
Ledger Insights Article: -
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/digital-dollar-congress-covid-19-stimulus-bill/
Northern Exposure Channel Videos: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjw3qHswyJeNgm8LKMG_7w
Northern Exposure On UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/
56:14 - Full Body Scanners Required To Go Shopping Due To Reasons.
Sources:
********
Intu Announcement: - https://intu.co.uk/braehead/news/not-another-beeping-scanner
Gazette Article: -
https://www.the-gazette.co.uk/news/18851605.braehead-shopping-centre-introduces-full-body-security-scanners/
57:36 - General Sir Nick Carter Interview
Sources:
********
Sky Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACDlPOssea0
59:32 - Politicians Congratulate The Winner Of The U.S. Election Despite The Fact That their Isn't One
Sources:
********
Washington Post Article: -
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-washington-post-sunday/20201108/282548725793164
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VELG0
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/UMn56nPDCEY
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:37 - Cyber War On Anti Vaxxers Apparently
Sources:
********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/dMJr9
Government Article: - https://archive.is/XOjKi
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
10:12 - Schools Changing The Meaning of Parental Consent
Sources:
********
Broadgreen School Letter: - https://archive.is/eapnW
Beaodgreen School British Values Training: -
https://www.broadgreeninternationalschool.com/our-school/british-values
Broadgreen School Update 08/11/20: - https://archive.is/yRok5
18:35 - Cognitively Dissonent Journalists
Sources:
********
Richard Littlejohn Article: - https://archive.is/BNmDl
26:15 - Shelly Tasker Video
Sources
*******
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vE75...
Article with Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust Statement: - https://archive.is/UD0sF
35:24 - Coronavirus Requires The Demolition of Buildings - A Clear and Present Totalitarian Threat
Sources
*******
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/z5Zag
Watford Observer: -
https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/18631102.hertfordshire-county-council-power-demolish-covid-contaminated-buildings/
40:31 - The Suicide Statistics Problem
Sources:
********
Courier Article: -
https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/local/angus-mearns/1713604/heartbreaking-escalation-in-angus-people-contemplating-suicide-during-pandemic/
44:22 - Central Bank's Digital Currency
Sources:
********
DoubleLine Article 001: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/Bilateral-Digital-Currency-Payments-October-2020.pdf
DoubleLine Article 002: -
https://doubleline.com/dl/wp-content/uploads/The-Pandoras-Box-of-CB-Digital-Currencies-October-2020.pdf
Ledger Insights Article: -
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/digital-dollar-congress-covid-19-stimulus-bill/
Northern Exposure Channel Videos: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjw3qHswyJeNgm8LKMG_7w
Northern Exposure On UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/
56:14 - Full Body Scanners Required To Go Shopping Due To Reasons.
Sources:
********
Intu Announcement: - https://intu.co.uk/braehead/news/not-another-beeping-scanner
Gazette Article: -
https://www.the-gazette.co.uk/news/18851605.braehead-shopping-centre-introduces-full-body-security-scanners/
57:36 - General Sir Nick Carter Interview
Sources:
********
Sky Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACDlPOssea0
59:32 - Politicians Congratulate The Winner Of The U.S. Election Despite The Fact That their Isn't One
Sources:
********
Washington Post Article: -
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-washington-post-sunday/20201108/282548725793164
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VELG0
Keywords
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