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GRAPHENE BOW-TIE NANOANNTENA FOR WIRELESS COMMUNICATION IN THE TERAHERTZ BAND & OTHER NEWS
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240 views • February 22, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE BOW-TIE NANOANNTENA
for WIRELESS COMMUNICATION in the TERAHERTZ BAND [& Other News]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wb8OpJDyw6oC/ [SHARE]
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Graphene Bow-tie Nanoantenna for Wireless Communications in the Terahertz Band & Other News
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
@ https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcekrgBHI6m/
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2619955.2619981
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-02-highly-virulent-hiv-strain-netherlands.html
https://www.logically.ai/factchecks/library/614fa93c
RICHPLANET: https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=1&gen=99
_________________________________________________________________
Agenda Analyst
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
https://zero5g.com/2018/biological-effects-of-electromagnetic-radiation-radiowaves-and-microwaves-eurasian-communist-countries-u/
animainvictus
these are sugar crystals, you will see the 'bow tie nano-antennae' are nothing of the kind, they are just an artifact of the formation of certain crystal structures.
https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-590d0d96f2a14c3610d10ba4d3f43839
JustOneMinute
Actually they are probably salt crystals. We, that is RDH and myself, edited our video last Thursday to withdraw claims regarding the discovery of nanochips and bowtie antenna after we became aware of the form of salt crystals under a microscope. If you go to richplanet.net you will see the statement to this effect. Unfortunately our mistake has propogated around the alternative media. That is not to say that Bowtie antenna have not been developed, they certainly have, its just that there is no evidence that they are in these vaccines. People need to be aware of what technology they have been developing and I have wriiten a report on it here https://cdn1.richplanet.net/pdf/0495.pdf.
Agenda Analyst: to JustOneMinute
Nanotech is real and it is in the injections.
La Quinta Columna has plenty of evidence.
Wushuwarrior
Zinc binds graphine, it will help flush this toxic substance out of the body. It's not only in the shots, it's in food, bottle water, soft drinks, and is being sprayed overhead. Protect with Zinc, C, and drink an 12oz high alkaline water mixed with diatomaceous earth every week.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE BOW-TIE NANOANNTENA
for WIRELESS COMMUNICATION in the TERAHERTZ BAND [& Other News]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wb8OpJDyw6oC/ [SHARE]
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Graphene Bow-tie Nanoantenna for Wireless Communications in the Terahertz Band & Other News
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
@ https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcekrgBHI6m/
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2619955.2619981
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-02-highly-virulent-hiv-strain-netherlands.html
https://www.logically.ai/factchecks/library/614fa93c
RICHPLANET: https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=1&gen=99
_________________________________________________________________
Agenda Analyst
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
https://zero5g.com/2018/biological-effects-of-electromagnetic-radiation-radiowaves-and-microwaves-eurasian-communist-countries-u/
animainvictus
these are sugar crystals, you will see the 'bow tie nano-antennae' are nothing of the kind, they are just an artifact of the formation of certain crystal structures.
https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-590d0d96f2a14c3610d10ba4d3f43839
JustOneMinute
Actually they are probably salt crystals. We, that is RDH and myself, edited our video last Thursday to withdraw claims regarding the discovery of nanochips and bowtie antenna after we became aware of the form of salt crystals under a microscope. If you go to richplanet.net you will see the statement to this effect. Unfortunately our mistake has propogated around the alternative media. That is not to say that Bowtie antenna have not been developed, they certainly have, its just that there is no evidence that they are in these vaccines. People need to be aware of what technology they have been developing and I have wriiten a report on it here https://cdn1.richplanet.net/pdf/0495.pdf.
Agenda Analyst: to JustOneMinute
Nanotech is real and it is in the injections.
La Quinta Columna has plenty of evidence.
Wushuwarrior
Zinc binds graphine, it will help flush this toxic substance out of the body. It's not only in the shots, it's in food, bottle water, soft drinks, and is being sprayed overhead. Protect with Zinc, C, and drink an 12oz high alkaline water mixed with diatomaceous earth every week.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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