BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GRAPHENE BOW-TIE NANOANNTENA FOR WIRELESS COMMUNICATION IN THE TERAHERTZ BAND & OTHER NEWS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
240 views • February 22, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE BOW-TIE NANOANNTENA
for WIRELESS COMMUNICATION in the TERAHERTZ BAND [& Other News]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wb8OpJDyw6oC/ [SHARE]
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Graphene Bow-tie Nanoantenna for Wireless Communications in the Terahertz Band & Other News
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
@ https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcekrgBHI6m/

https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2619955.2619981

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-02-highly-virulent-hiv-strain-netherlands.html

https://www.logically.ai/factchecks/library/614fa93c

RICHPLANET: https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=1&gen=99
_________________________________________________________________
Agenda Analyst

https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf

https://zero5g.com/2018/biological-effects-of-electromagnetic-radiation-radiowaves-and-microwaves-eurasian-communist-countries-u/

animainvictus
these are sugar crystals, you will see the 'bow tie nano-antennae' are nothing of the kind, they are just an artifact of the formation of certain crystal structures.

https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-590d0d96f2a14c3610d10ba4d3f43839

JustOneMinute
Actually they are probably salt crystals. We, that is RDH and myself, edited our video last Thursday to withdraw claims regarding the discovery of nanochips and bowtie antenna after we became aware of the form of salt crystals under a microscope. If you go to richplanet.net you will see the statement to this effect. Unfortunately our mistake has propogated around the alternative media. That is not to say that Bowtie antenna have not been developed, they certainly have, its just that there is no evidence that they are in these vaccines. People need to be aware of what technology they have been developing and I have wriiten a report on it here https://cdn1.richplanet.net/pdf/0495.pdf.

Agenda Analyst: to JustOneMinute
Nanotech is real and it is in the injections.
La Quinta Columna has plenty of evidence.

Wushuwarrior
Zinc binds graphine, it will help flush this toxic substance out of the body. It's not only in the shots, it's in food, bottle water, soft drinks, and is being sprayed overhead. Protect with Zinc, C, and drink an 12oz high alkaline water mixed with diatomaceous earth every week.
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
cancercrimepropagandavaxxedgenocidecriminalsunvaxxedsheddingmandatesmedical tyrannyheart attacksbio warfareremdesivirmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxidedropping deadsoccer playershydroxidetime bombs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a &#8220;Trojan Horse&#8221; for Pollutants Across Europe

Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a “Trojan Horse” for Pollutants Across Europe

Iva Greene
South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

Coco Somers
Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Morgan S. Verity
Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Coco Somers
Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Coco Somers
Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy