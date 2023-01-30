The sgm3750 is a 650kHz boost converter for driving series LEDs. It can be used in the boost circuit of the hash board. The chip integrates LED open circuit protection, preventing the chip from being damaged due to overvoltage under LED open circuit conditions.It is packaged in a green TDFN-2×2-6L technology, with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and an operating voltage between 2.7V and 20V.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1530
#SGM3750 #chip #hashboard
