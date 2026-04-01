Whatever the pressure, whatever the noise, I'm the British Prime Minister and I have to act in our national interests - Starmer on Trump's angry posts

Adding:

Trump, Supreme Leader of Hurt Feelings:

I am absolutely considering withdrawing the U.S. from NATO.

Adding:

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, in an interview with TASS outlined Tehran's demands to the US and Israel for achieving peace. The list consists of four points:

➡️A complete and final cessation of aggression and terrorist acts;

➡️The provision of objective and credible guarantees to prevent any recurrence of aggression and war;

➡️Full compensation for material and moral damage;

➡️Respect for Iran's legal jurisdiction in the Strait of Hormuz in order to protect international maritime security.