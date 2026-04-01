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Whatever the pressure, whatever the noise, I'm the British Prime Minister and I have to act in our national interests - Starmer on Trump's angry posts
Adding:
Trump, Supreme Leader of Hurt Feelings:
I am absolutely considering withdrawing the U.S. from NATO.
Adding:
Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, in an interview with TASS outlined Tehran's demands to the US and Israel for achieving peace. The list consists of four points:
➡️A complete and final cessation of aggression and terrorist acts;
➡️The provision of objective and credible guarantees to prevent any recurrence of aggression and war;
➡️Full compensation for material and moral damage;
➡️Respect for Iran's legal jurisdiction in the Strait of Hormuz in order to protect international maritime security.