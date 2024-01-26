The Power Elite Hates You

“Inner Party”: Access & Information



* There are Two Americas.

* There is a real divide between them (“power elites”) and us (“proles”).

* It’s not about money; it’s about power, influence and access.

* They believe you are the enemy.

* Media are their foot-soldiers — and they’re telling you that you’re crazy for noticing.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 26 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v49flwr-this-is-a-totally-insane-story-ep.-2174-01262024.html