BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE END OF GERM THEORY
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2579 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
486 views • June 23, 2022

00:01:21 Dr Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments


00:08:14 Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments
00:10:32 Johns Hopkins / Dr Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments
Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments
00:12:25 NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion
experiments
00:15:13 Dr. Eleanor McBean vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research
00:16:06 Dr Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco
00:17:00 Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person
00:21:30 Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients
00:23:05 Masha & Dasha, conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, measles from eachother
00:24:17 What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks
00:27:35 False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends
00:28:44 7 common causes of Polio
00:29:14 What is a “virus particle”?
00:32:47 What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?
00:33:22 What is Viral Replication “Theory”?
00:38:28 What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?
00:42:00 Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked
00:42:40 Autolysis and Apoptosis
00:44:48 Virus particle Isolation and Purification
00:55:38 PCR test fraud and misuse
01:06:54 CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud
01:08:50 “Insilico” imaginary genomes
01:16:50 John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments
01:23:34 Studies admitting virus particles are indistinquishable from cellular debris
01:29:18 Fraudulent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments
01:32:13 Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA
01:34:28 Dr Stefan Lanka control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all
01:47:20 1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked
02:01:28 Virology fails Koch’s postulates
02:02:59 Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV
02:11:35 Antibody vaccine theory debunked
02:16:38 Big Pharma re-name disease game
02:16:54 Monkeypox fraud
02:22:51 Real causes of Pox diseases
02:24:28 1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology
02:31:49 Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?

☞☞☞ Spacebusters Merch Shop ☜☜☜

https://spacebusters.creator-spring.com/

Bitcoin tip jar:-bc1qk279y0jjev5xys0lyvdnz6d7l2fl92re2npdmg
PIRATE CHAIN TIP JAR: zs1gfv8me7nc8hgkq0tam9ssjuu25pjy3s7mg7v4llpwhvstm74m09k4htyt747vuft2l94cdkxsye

Keywords
germ theoryterrain theorycontagionvirologypcr testkochs postulatesspoiler alertmonkeypoxfalse vaccination diseasevirus particlefetal bovine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nutrient-packed foods for radiant skin at any age

Nutrient-packed foods for radiant skin at any age

Belle Carter
Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

Zoey Sky
Dangerous Cosmetics Alert: Why Stearalkonium Chloride and Synthetic Colors Are Chemtrails for Your Skin &#8211; A Direct Attack on Human Health

Dangerous Cosmetics Alert: Why Stearalkonium Chloride and Synthetic Colors Are Chemtrails for Your Skin – A Direct Attack on Human Health

Zoey Sky
Japanese Study Links Mushroom Consumption to Improved Working Memory Scores

Japanese Study Links Mushroom Consumption to Improved Working Memory Scores

Coco Somers
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy