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3 MIN VIDEO - HOW MUCH TYRANNY WILL YOU ACCEPT? AS LONG AS YOU ARE ALL EQUALLY MISERABLE? (MIRRORED)
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450 views • January 08, 2022
3 MIN VIDEO - HOW MUCH TYRANNY WILL YOU ACCEPT? AS LONG AS YOU ARE ALL EQUALLY MISERABLE? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VPIo3t5nWCB/
"How much Tyranny are you prepared to accept?" - THAT is the quote of the day!
I feel like I'm finally going insane. The world is filled with more lemmings than I ever dreamed possible. I'm even living with this lunacy at home. This really has to stop. Well said Katie. Your messages are so needed. So many are siding with this tyrannical government that I actually worry about the future of this country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=9YJIqBawUAA
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VPIo3t5nWCB/
"How much Tyranny are you prepared to accept?" - THAT is the quote of the day!
I feel like I'm finally going insane. The world is filled with more lemmings than I ever dreamed possible. I'm even living with this lunacy at home. This really has to stop. Well said Katie. Your messages are so needed. So many are siding with this tyrannical government that I actually worry about the future of this country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=9YJIqBawUAA
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