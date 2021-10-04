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Lin Wood Fireside Chat 25 | Breaking Down Kim Clement’s 2013 Prophecy About Joe Biden
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412 views • October 04, 2021
Lin Wood Fireside Chat 25 | Breaking Down Kim Clement’s 2013 Prophecy About Joe Biden
Is now the time for the second harvest? Why was Kim Clement referencing Joe Biden during his 2013 prophecy? Why is Congress working on legislation HR 6666? Is the Remnant emerging? Are we on the verge of seeing a mighty work of God?
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
Reasons To Be Encouraged:
Joe Biden has helped to wake up more Americans than nearly any other politician!!!
When mainstream rappers are speaking up against the mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccines you know people are waking up!
The Remnant Is Emerging - The people exposing religious fraud, medical fraud and election fraud are all independently arriving at the same conclusions
The Christian prophets are speaking that we are about the witness a mighty act of God.
COVID-19 is 100% treatable using Budesonide, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More About Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” - https://rumble.com/vmd3px-the-4th-industrial-revolution-doesnt-change-what-youre-doing-it-changes-you.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
John Rich: Biden admin's proposed IRS snooping rule 'sounds a lot like communism to me' - https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-rich-irs-proposal-transactions-monitoring-communism
Second Great Awakening Religious Movement, United States
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Second-Great-Awakening
Is now the time for the second harvest? Why was Kim Clement referencing Joe Biden during his 2013 prophecy? Why is Congress working on legislation HR 6666? Is the Remnant emerging? Are we on the verge of seeing a mighty work of God?
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
Reasons To Be Encouraged:
Joe Biden has helped to wake up more Americans than nearly any other politician!!!
When mainstream rappers are speaking up against the mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccines you know people are waking up!
The Remnant Is Emerging - The people exposing religious fraud, medical fraud and election fraud are all independently arriving at the same conclusions
The Christian prophets are speaking that we are about the witness a mighty act of God.
COVID-19 is 100% treatable using Budesonide, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More About Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” - https://rumble.com/vmd3px-the-4th-industrial-revolution-doesnt-change-what-youre-doing-it-changes-you.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
John Rich: Biden admin's proposed IRS snooping rule 'sounds a lot like communism to me' - https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-rich-irs-proposal-transactions-monitoring-communism
Second Great Awakening Religious Movement, United States
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Second-Great-Awakening
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