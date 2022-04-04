【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 Taiwanese Volunteer: Russia and the CCP Both Want To Grab Land but Remove People

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 A Taiwanese volunteer participating the NFSC and ROLF rescue work warned that Russia and the CCP have the same logic: grab land but get rid of the people