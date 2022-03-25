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Disturbing Video Shows Nurse Assaulting Child At Psychiatric Center
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116 views • March 25, 2022
NEW YORK — Disturbing video shared on social media shows a nurse assaulting a small child at Binghamton Psychiatric Center.
https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/facilities/bipc/
Greater Binghamton Health Center
Address:425 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904-1755
Phone: (607) 724-1391
According to online sources, the woman is a nurse at Binghamton Psychiatric Center and is also the daughter of a well known lawyer.
She was reportedly only charged with a misdemeanor.
Wether the woman was fired from the facility is unknown.
https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/facilities/bipc/
Greater Binghamton Health Center
Address:425 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904-1755
Phone: (607) 724-1391
According to online sources, the woman is a nurse at Binghamton Psychiatric Center and is also the daughter of a well known lawyer.
She was reportedly only charged with a misdemeanor.
Wether the woman was fired from the facility is unknown.
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