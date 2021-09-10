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Panacea Gold's Blunt Stix (infused blunts or “cannagars”)
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10 views • September 10, 2021
Known for Blunt Stix (infused blunts or “cannagars”), Panacea prides itself on cultivating a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.
Guest:
Jason Lammers, GM of 420 Wholesale Pack
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-lammers-a4761731/
http://www.420wholesalepack.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Guest:
Jason Lammers, GM of 420 Wholesale Pack
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-lammers-a4761731/
http://www.420wholesalepack.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
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